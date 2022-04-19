Justice Phuyal to hear petition of suspended NRB Governor Adhikari

A single bench of Justice Hari Prasad Phuyal will hear the writ petition filed by Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) Governor Maha Prasad Adhikari against his suspension by the government.

Adhikari moved the Apex Court on Sunday against the Cabinet decision on April 7 to suspend him. He has demanded revocation of the suspension and return to duty as governor.

The petition could not be registered on Sunday due to lack of time and was registered only on Monday. The first hearing will be conducted today.

Lawyers including Radheshyam Adhikari, Satish Krishna Kharel, Tika Ram Bhattarai, Harihar Dahal, Shambhu Thapa, Tulasi Bhatta, Sushil Panta and others will argue against the suspension.

The Cabinet suspended Adhikari due to differences with Finance Minister Janardan Sharma, and has also formed a committee to investigate him.

The then KP Sharma Oli government had appointed Adhikari the governor on April 6, 2020. He was the chief executive officer of the Investment Board Nepal at that time.