NRB Governor Adhikari's petition registered, hearing on Tuesday

The writ petition filed by Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) Governor Maha Prasad Adhikari against his suspension by the government has been registered in the Supreme Court (SC) on Monday. The petition has been scheduled for hearing Tuesday.

Adhikari moved the Apex Court on Sunday agains the Cabinet decision on April 7 to suspend him. He has demanded revocation of the suspension and return to duty as governor.

SC Spokesperson Bimal Paudel told Setopati that the petition has been registered and is scheduled for eharing Tuesday. The petition could not be registered Sunday due to lack of time.

The Cabinet suspended Adhikari due to differences with Finance Minister Janardan Sharma, and has also formed a committee to investigate him.

The then KP Sharma Oli government had appointed Adhikari the governor on April 6, 2020. He was the chief executive officer of the Investment Board Nepal at that time.