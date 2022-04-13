I've asked Maoist Center to remove my portrait from poster: Ghising

Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) Managing Director Kul Man Ghising has said he has asked ruling CPN (Maoist Center) to remove his portrait from its poster for election campaigning.

"I didn't know. My portrait cannot be used in party's election poster in that manner," Ghising told Setopati. "I have already asked them to remove it. They have said they will remove."

The poster made public through Facebook by Maoist Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal's official account includes portraits of Ghising along with that of Dahal and Finance Minister Janardan Sharma with slogan 'journey toward light from darkness'.

Dahal's account made the poster public with a caption 'end of load-shedding one leap, turn now for free electricity'.

Maoist leaders and cadres have been sharing the poster after Dahal made it public on Wednesday while the use of a public servant in election campaign by the party has been widely condemned by others.

The country got rid of crippling power cuts when Ghising was NEA MD and Sharma the energy minister.

He was first appointed NEA chief by Maoist minister Sharma and was reappointed to the post after the Sher Bahadur Deuba government came into power with support of parties including Maoist Center.