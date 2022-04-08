Government decides to develop Budhi Gandaki with domestic investment

The government has again decided to develop the Budhi Gandaki Hydropower Project with domestic investment.

The Cabinet meeting on Thursday has decided to develop the project with internal resources.

The then Pushpa Kamal Dahal government on May 23, 2017, when Janardan Sharma was energy minister, had decided to award the 1200 MW project to China Gezhouba Group Corporation (CGGC) under the engineering, procurement, construction and finance (EPCF) model without a bidding process.

The decision to award the project to the Chinese company with a dodgy record in Nepal and blacklisted in other countries was widely condemned. The subsequent Sher Bahadur Deuba government on November 13, 2017 had revoked the decision to award the contract to CGGC.

It then decided to award the project to the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA). It had formed a committee under National Planning Commission (NPC) Vice Chairman Swarnim Wagle and including finance and energy secretaries, and Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) governor and managing director of NEA to study about investment arrangements.

But the then KP Sharma Oli government again revoked the decision taken by the then Deuba government and again decided to award the project to CGGC without free competition on September 23, 2018.

Former prime minister (PM) Bhattarai had then alleged that Oli, the then CPN Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Nepali Congress (NC) President Deuba shared a bribe of Rs 9 billion among them to award the project to CGGC.

But the Deuba government has agin decided to develop the project with domestic investment as per the recommendation of the Wagle-led committee.