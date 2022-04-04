Indian envoy to Nepal appointed foreign secretary

Indian Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra has been named the new foreign secretary of India on Monday.

Kwatra, who was appointed as the envoy to Nepal two years ago, will succeed Harsh Vardhan Shringla who is set to retire at the end of this month.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Kwatra to the post of Foreign Secretary upon the superannuation of Shringla on April 30, 2022, the NDTV quoted the Indian central government order as saying.

Kwatra, a 1988-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, has held positions in India's diplomatic missions in Washington DC, Beijing and has also served as Joint Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office during his 32 years of service.