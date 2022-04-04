Hearing on Oli's petitions against splitting of UML on April 10

The Supreme Court (SC) will conduct hearing on the writ petition filed by CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli against the decision to form CPN (Unified Socialist) including the 14 lawmakers expelled by UML on April 10.

The hearing was set to be held on Sunday and the case was assigned to a joint bench of Justices Anil Sinha and Nahakul Subedi but it was deferred after Subedi recused himself saying he had earlier issued interim order on a case of lawmaker Som Prasad Pandey and opined on CPN (Unified Socialist).

Oli had moved the SC against the Election Commission for splitting UML to form Unified Socialist, Speaker Agni Sapkota for not implementing the expulsion of 14 UML lawmakers and continuing them as Unified Socialist lawmakers and provincial speaker of Lumbini for not suspending two lawmakers recommended for suspension by UML.

UML had informed Speaker Sapkota about expulsion of 14 lawmakers including Madhav Kumar Nepal. But he did not publish the notice to implement the decision immediately and wrote to the Election Commission that UML has 121 lawmakers in the House of Representatives (HoR) and 33 in the National Assembly.

The act related to political parties requires the speaker to publish notice about expulsion of lawmakers within 15 days. Sapkota sat on UML's notice and decided on the 13th day that there is no need to expel the 14 lawmakers as they have already registered a new party.