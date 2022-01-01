What's in 12-point interpretative declaration on MCC?

The interpretative declaration that the Cabinet decided to attach on the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact includes 12 points including one declaring that the Constitution of Nepal would prevail over the Compact and other associated agreements.

The Cabinet meeting held at the hall of the business advisory committee inside the Parliament House in New Baneshwore Sunday evening decided to include the interpretative declaration on the MCC Compact before presenting it to the House for decision.

The interpretative declaration also declares that Nepal would not be part of any American strategy, military or security alliance including the Indo-Pacific Strategy for being party to the Compact.

Responding to the questions about the MCC Compact raised by different lawmakers during the general discussion on the MCC Compact on Sunday Finance Minister Janardan Sharma said that the interpretative declaration will answer all the questions raised about the Comapct.

Sharma also assured that the current government will not sign any deal against national interests.

12 points in the interpretative declaration: