Political coordination committee meeting called off

The meeting of the political coordination committee called for Thursday afternoon has been cancelled.

The meeting of the committee, formed by the ruling coalition, called at four in the afternoon at Baluwatar has been cancelled due to lack of preparations.

"The meeting has been called off due to lack of preparations and also because a few leaders have been found to have come in contact with persons infected with COVID," a Baluwatar siource told Setopati.

The last meeting of the political coordination committee led by Nepali Congress (NC) leader Ram Chandra Paudel was held on Tuesday. The leaders had talked about holding the local election and other contemporary political issues during that meeting.