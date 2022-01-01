Dialogue with Deuba was good: Oli

Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba has met CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli at the latter's residence Saturday to end the House deadlock.

Deuba reached Balkot in the morning after the meeting of the political coordination committee formed by the alliance on Friday urged him to meet the main opposition leader for dialogue.

Oli, who came out to bid goodbye to Deuba after talking for around an hour, told the assembled media that the talk was good.

UML has been obstructing the House for a long time accusing that Speaker Agni Sapkota connived in split of the party by not implementing the expulsion of Nepal and other lawmakers by the party. It has also been boycotting the all-party meetings called by PM Deuba to discuss the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact and other political issues due to that.

Meeting of the political coordination committee, led by Senior Leader of Nepali Congress (NC) Ram Chandra Paudel and including top alliance leaders like CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal, CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal, and JSP Chairman Upendra Yadav among others, gave NC President and PM Deuba the mandate to talk with Oli to end the political deadlock.

Coordinator of the committee Paudel reached the Oli residence at Balkot Wednesday and pointed that the country is on a deadlock due to the developments at the House and the judiciary. "The court and the House are paralyzed. The country is in a deadlock as a result. There are attacks on the Constitution we have brought after such a struggle. Antipathy toward us and the system will rise if politicians like us don't end the deadlock," a source quoted Paudel as telling Oli.

Oli in response said that the deadlock will end only if Madhav Kumar Nepal and others are punished. "We should remove the speaker who does not listen and forces ahead. He did not agree to punish Madhav Kumar Nepal and others. They must be punished. The deadlock will end only after that," Oli was quoted as telling Paudel.