Central committee meeting of Maoist Center postponed

The central committee meeting of CPN (Maoist Center) has been postponed after some leaders took ill and staffers at the central office tested positive for COVID-19.

The meeting scheduled to be held on Sunday will now be held on Janaury 22, according to Chief Secretary at the party office Sririam Dhakal.

The party, that finished its general convention on Sunday after picking only central committee members, had called the central committee meeting to pick office-bearers. The first central committee meeting after the general convention held on Monday had unanimously relected Dahal as chairman but did not pick other office-bearers. The party statute has provision for 15 office-bearers.

Maoist Center Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has stopped meeting people after five staffers at the party office tested positive and some leaders fell ill.