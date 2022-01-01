PM Deuba's India visit cancelled

The India visit of Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba scheduled for January 9 has been canceled after the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Summit he was set to attend was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Gujarat government on Thursday decided to postpone the summit that was to be inaugurated by Indian PM Narendra Modi on January 10 after the daily COVID-19 cases in Gujarat crossed the 3,000-mark for the first time after May 26 last year with the addition of 3,350 infections on Thursday, according to the news agency PTI.

PM Deuba's personal secretary Bhanu Deuba confirmed the cancellation of the visit. "His India visit has been cancelled as the program has been postponed," Bhanu Deuba told Setopati.

PM Deuba was schdueld to embark on his three-day India visit on January 9.

He was invited to attend the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Summit and was to meet his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi while there. The two leaders were to discuss bilateral relationship during their meeting.

The biennial Vibrant Gujarat summit was started in 2003 when Modi was chief minister (CM) of Gujarat. Heads of different governments and states, ministers from different countries and chief executives of different companies were scheduled to participate in the event.