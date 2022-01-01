The ruling coalition has finalized sharing of seats for the upcoming National Assembly (NA) election for 19 seats.

Nepali Congress (NC) will field candidiates for six seats, CPN (Maoist Cneter) and CPN (Unified Socialist) for five each, Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) two and Rastriya Janamorcha (one) as per the agreement reached by top leaders of the alliance in Baluwatar on Monday.

The parties agreed that the parties that will get their seats vacated in this cycle of election will get to field their own candidates for those seats, and agreed sharing for eight seats.

Term of 20 National Assmebly members will end in March including eight from CPN-UML, three from NC, four each from Maoist Center and Unified Socialist, and Ram Narayan Bidari nominated by the president on recommendation of the Cabinet.

NC got three, JSP two, and Maoist Center, Unified Socialist and Janamorcha one each out of the eight seats to be vacated by UML.

Candidates will file candidacy for the election on Tuesday and the Election Commission has already opened the office of election officer in the seven provinces.

NC has called central committee meeting later on Monday to decide about candidates.