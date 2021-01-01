3 COVID-19 deaths reported Friday, 274 test positive

Nepal reported three COVID-19 deaths on Friday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,570.

The country also reported 274 new cases in the past 24 hours including five from antigen tests taking the total number of cases to 825,445. Similarly, 270 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 5,522.

A total of 7,691 PCR tests and 1,325 antigen tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 4,758,719 PCR and 775,537 antigen tests across the country until now.