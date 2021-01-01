Thapa, Sharma surge toward victory

Gagan Thapa looks headed for a landslide win while Bishwa Prakash Sharma has also built a big lead over Prakash Sharan Mahat for the second post of general secretary of Nepali Congress (NC).

Thapa has secured 1,842 votes with 2,820 votes counted. Bishwa Prakash Sharma is second with 1,147 and Prakash Sharan Mahat is third with 935 followed by Pradeep Paudel (842), Minendra Rijal (480) and Rajaram Karki (67).

Thapa and Minendra Rijal are contesting from the team of Shekhar Koirala, and Mahat and Puadel, who is close to Krishna Sitaula, from that of Sher Bahadur Deuba. Sharma, who is close to Deuba, contested from the etam of Prakash Man Singh after Deuba did not field him and accommodated Paudel as part of the deal for Sitaula's support in the post of president.