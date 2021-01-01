Thapa builds big lead for NC general secretary, 3-way fight among Sharma, Mahat and Paudel for second

Gagan Thapa has built a big lead while there is a close three-way battle for the second post of general secretary of Nepali Congress (NC).

Thapa is leading the pack with 381 votes with 600 votes counted. Bishwa Prakash Sharma is second with 228 and Pradeep Paudel is third with 207 followed by Prakash Sharan Mahat (201), Minendra Rijal (101) and Rajaram Karki (28).

The top two finishers will be elected general secretaries.

Thapa and Minendra Rijal are contesting from the team of Shekhar Koirala, and Mahat and Puadel, who is close to Krishna Sitaula, from that of Sher Bahadur Deuba. Sharma, who is close to Deuba, contested from the etam of Prakash Man Singh after Deuba did not field him and accommodated Paudel as part of the deal for Sitaula's support in the post of president.