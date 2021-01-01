Koirala urges representatives to vote with wisdom and conscience

Shekhar Koirala has decided to contest the runoff for president in the 14th general convention of Nepali Congress (NC) despite Prakash Man Singh and Bimalendra Nidhi opting to support Sher Bahadur Deuba.

Organizing a press conference at a hotel in Kathmandu Tuesday afternoon, he refuted the reports abut him withdrawing from the runoff and urged the general convention representatives to vote exercising wisdom. "Take decision exercising wisdom and listening to your conscience," Koirala requested the voters.

"I have confidence that I can change the future of Nepal with your one vote. I will be victorious after the second round of voting."

He urged the representatives to vote for revival of the party forgetting factions and sub-factions. "I have been talking about transformation and revitalization till today. I have thought about taking that to logical conclusion. We will do that with the team that we have made," he stated.

The support of Singh and Nidhi seems to have all but clinched the runoff for Deuba. Nidhi is Deuba's long-time lieutenant but challenged Deuba in the 14th general convention pointing that Deuba had promised during the last general convention to back him for the top post this time.

Deuba secured 2,258 votes but failed to win outright in the first round. A total of 4,679 represnetatives cast vote during the voting on Monday. The magical number to get elected was 2,340 and Deuba fell short by 82.

Shekhar Koirala came second with 1,702 votes. Singh was third with 379 followed by Bimalendra Nidhi (249) and Kalyan Gurung (22). Seventy-six votes were invalid.

The election committee is planning to start voting for the runoff later on Tuesday.