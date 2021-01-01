Attempt to finish me politically and turn RPP into a band of lackeys: Thapa

Former RPP chairman Kamal Thapa has continued his attack on former king Gyanendra accusing him of trying to finish him politically to turn the party into a band of lackeys and warned that Gyanendra may continue such intervention even in other parties if the monarchy were revived.

Issuing a statement on Tuesday, he has claimed that the intervention of Nirwal Niwas, (Gyanendra's residence) in the party's general convention to get Rajendra Lingden elected party chair instead of him is not the first one and accused it of playing a role in splitting the party four years back.

"This is not the first instance of intervenetion by Nirmal Niwas. It is well known that Nirmal Niwas has played a role in splitting the party in 2017, and been repeatedly involved in recent times in character assassination of the leadership by forming a band of lackeys and spreading falsehoods about RPP," Thapa stated.

"The fact that efforts have been made to finish me politically with the malicious intention of turning RPP into a band of lackeys instead of making it a powerful political party that can bring around poltical, economic and social transformation is clear. We will not allow the plan ofNirmal Niwas to make RPP a band of lackeys."

He added that there will now be debate in RPP about monarchy and the plan of Nirmal Niwas to run the party through a remote control.

He had taken to Twitter immediately after losing to Lingden on Sunday to condemn what he called naked intervention of the Nirwal Niwas in the general convention. "I have been relieved and liberated. I have been rewarded today for walking around wearing a shroud on the head (taking mortal risks) carrying the institution of monarchy since 2006 when the whole country turned republican," Thapa tweeted tagging a handle of Gyanendra that has not been officially verified. "May the king be blessed for the endeavor to politically finish the main propagator of that agenda."

He has claimed in Tuesay's statement that his reaction was not made in the heat of the moment after his loss. "I humbly request to not take this expression as my rage after losing election. Victory or loss does not have any meaning for me as I am a sportsperson. The culture of happily accepting defeat and remain ready again for another competition is in my blood."

He has elaborated that the party and he believe that the institution of monarchy should remain as a symbol of national unity above petty politics considering geopolitics, and religious, social and cultural context, and claimed that Gyanendra can continue his blatant intervention seen now in a party of monarchists even in other parties and national politics.

"If the king blatantly and dirtily intervenes in a party with 100 percent monarchists, this has finished moral ground for us to rule out the king's intervention even in other parties and national politics if monarchy is reinstated tomorrow. How can we say that the king will not intervene in democracy and democratic institutions as in the past?"

He congratulated newly elected Lingde, office-bearers and members for a successful term and allayed fears about him splitting the party reminding that the general convention gave a clear message that the party should not split again in the future after suffering the pains of repeated splits in the past.