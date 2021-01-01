Province 1 CM Bhim Acharya resigns

Province 1 Chief Minister (CM) Bhim Acharya has resigned on Monday.

He has announced resignation addressing the provincial assembly after he looked set to lose the floor test. "I could have resigned in the beginning. But I could not free myself from the people. Gave importance to work," CM Acharya said. "Even those who criticize have helped. I announce resignation from CM effective from today."

He briefed the assembly about the works done by his government. The assembly was scheduled to hold voting on the confidence motion registered by CM Acharya today.

CM Acharya, who was appointed to the post on August 26 after shifting camp to join UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli, was in minority after 10 CPN-UML lawmakers joined CPN (Unified Socialist).

There are currently 92 lawmakers in the 93-strong assembly. UML now has only 41 lawmakers including speaker and a lawmaker who is currently absconding after being accused of crime. Acharya would have support of just 39 UML lawmakers during the floor test. The opposition coalition now has comfortable majority with Nepali Congress having 21 lawmakers, CPN (Maoist Center) 15, Janata Samajwadi Party three and Federal Democratic Forum one to go with the 10 in the Madhav Kumar Nepal-led party. The coalition claims that it also has support of Sanghiya Loktantrik Manch lawmaker Bishnu Maya Tumbahangphe taking its strength to 50.

The opposition coalition is set to make parliamentary party leader of CPN (Unified Socialist) in the province Rajendra Rai the next CM.

The coalition started to collect signature of lawmakers to stake claim for the government earlier on Monday anticipating Acharya's resignation.