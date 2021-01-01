Voting on floor test in Bagmati today

Voting on the confidence motion registered by Chief Minister (CM) of Bagmati Ashta Laxmi Shakya will be done on Wednesday.

The Shakya government is in minority after 13 CPN-UML lawmakers of the province including a minister joined CPN (Unified Socialist) formed by Madhav Kumar Nepal.

Shakya, who was close to Madhav Kumar Nepal for a long time, became chief minister (CM) on August 18, after changing camp to join the group led by Chairman KP Sharma Oli hours after the Khanal-Nepal faction applied for registration of the new party at the Election Commission.

UML had 56 lawmakers in the 109-strong provincial assembly including speaker and Shakya was appointed CM as leader of the party with majority in the assembly. But the ruling party now has just 43 lawmakers.

CPN (Maoist Center) has 23 seats, Nepali Congress (NC) 22, Unified Socialist 13 and Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) one in the province. The alliance of these four parties can comfortably form a new government and has already proposed to make Rajendra Pandey of Unified Socialist the new CM.

The provincial assembly meeting is scheduled for one Wednesday afternoon and all preparations for voting on the motion have been completed, according to the provincial assembly secretariat.