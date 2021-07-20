France says head of Islamic State in Sahara has been killed
AP
AP Bamako, Sept 16
This undated image provided by Rewards For Justice shows a wanted posted of Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi, the leader of Islamic State in the Greater Sahara.
This undated image provided by Rewards For Justice shows a wanted posted of Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi, the leader of Islamic State in the Greater Sahara.

Opinion
Editorial
Ordinance to split parties: Wrong then, wrong now Editorial
Simone Galimberti
Reckoning with discrimination Simone Galimberti
Sushant Nepali
Varna system: An ancestral relic not to be passed on to the next generation Sushant Nepali

Blog
Anupa Aryal
Why are we still repenting menstruation in Rishi Panchami? Anupa Aryal र Pushpa Khanal
Gopal Chitaure
Why do we need REITs in Nepal? Gopal Chitaure
Pravat Kafley
Trumpism of Nepali elites Pravat Kafley

Sahityapati

Readers Opinion

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio