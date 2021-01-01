Kulman Ghising reappointed MD of NEA

Kulman Ghising has been reappointed managing director (MD) of the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA).

The Cabinet has reappointed Ghising on proposal of the Energy Ministry. A minister confided that Ghising was appointed by the Cabinet meeting on Monday and added that the current MD Hitendra Dev Shakya has been transferred to the Water and Energy Commission.

Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba on August 3 had summoned Energy Minister Pampha Bhusal to Baluwatar and instructed her to initiate process to reappoint Ghising.

Ghising, who was appointed MD by the then energy minister Janardan Sharma from CPN (Maoist Center), is hugely popular after ending load-shedding during his four-year term at the state electricity monopoly.

He retired last year after the then KP Sharma Oli government did not opt to give him a second term.