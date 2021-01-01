UML parliamentary party in Lumbini authorizes CM Pokharel to take appropriate decision

The CPN-UML parliamentary party in Lumbini has authorized the Chief Minister (CM) Shankar Pokharel to take appropriate decision.

The parliamentary party meeting held just hours before the provincial assembly is set to discuss on the no-confidence motion against CM Pokharel has authorized him to take necessary decisions in the current situation, according to UML Chief Whip Bhumishwore Dhakal.

He did not reveal whether CM Pokharel will resign or not. "We have yet to discuss about resignation."

The provincial assembly will discuss the no-confidence emotion Wednesday afternoon.

Chief Whip Dhakal hinted that UML will boycott the provincial assembly meeting stating that they cannot participate in the meeting called violating laws. He pointed that the provincial assembly secretariat did not even call meeting of the business advisory committee to discuss about the schedule of the assembly meeting.

Opposition parties had registered the no-confidence motion on August 3.

Lawmakers of Nepali Congress (NC), CPN (Maoist Center), Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) and Rastriya Janamorcha registered the no-confidence motion at the provincial assembly secretariat. A total of 34 lawmakers signed on the no-confidence motion demanding Kul Prasad KC of Maoist Center be made the next CM.

The opposition parties on August 2 had urged Governor Amik Sherchan to invite parties to form majority government in accordance to Article 168(2) of the Constitution.

CM Pokharel has support of 38 lawmakers while the opposition coalition has 42 lawmakers.