New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigns over sexual harassment allegations
AP
AP New York, Aug 11
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his resignation, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in New York.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his resignation, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in New York.

Opinion
Simone Galimberti
Reckoning with discrimination Simone Galimberti
Sushant Nepali
Varna system: An ancestral relic not to be passed on to the next generation Sushant Nepali
Editorial
Fire Minister Shrestha or swear allegiance to caste system Editorial

Blog
Pravat Kafley
Rabindra Mishra’s wrongheaded agendas Pravat Kafley
Rajat Thapa
The good, the bad and the society Rajat Thapa
Sarmila Tandukar
Wastewater surveillance for investigation of diseases Sarmila Tandukar

Sahityapati

Readers Opinion

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio