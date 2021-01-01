Task force prepares code of conduct for ministers

The task force of the ruling coalition has prepared the common minimum program.

It submitted the common minimum program to Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba and other top leaders of the coalition including CPN (Maoist Center) Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Chairman Upendra Yadav and Rastriya Janamorcha Chairman Chitra Bahadur KC on Friday.

The task force led by Nepali Congress (NC) General Secretary Purna Bahadur Khadka had also briefed the top leaders about the common minimum program it was preparing before preparing the final report.

The task force, including two members each from NC, CPN (Maoist Center) and Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) apart from Khadka, has prepared the common minimum program incorporating the coalition government's priorities, its policies and program, implementation of federalism and other issues. It also focuses on pandemic control, replacing political appointments made by the preceding government and creating an environment to allow the House to run the full five-year term.

The task force has also prepared a 14-point code of conduct for ministers of the coalition government and 10-point working procedure for operation of the government. The report also mentions about political dialogue committee at the center, provinces and districts.

It also talks about forming a high level coordination committee for operation of the government. Chair of such coordination committee will be selected on the basis of consensus among the parties.

Deuba has inducted just four ministers and one state minister in his Cabinet since becoming PM over three weeks back.

He initially waited for the Election Commission to resolve the dispute about official recognition of JSP. He is now reportedly waiting for Khanal-Nepal faction of CPN-UML to take a call on whether it will join the government or not.