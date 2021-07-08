Signatures will not be withdrawn, SC verdict cannot be influenced: Nepal

Senior Leader of CPN-UML Madhav Kumar Nepal has reiterated that the party lawmakers who signed in support of making Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba PM will not withdraw their signatures.

Leaders in the task force formed for resolving the dispute in CPN-UML have been claiming that the two UML factions are very close to agreement. But speaking with Setopati Friday evening Nepal assured that the Khanal-Nepal faction will not withdraw the signatures in a way that will affect the Supreme Court (SC) verdict which is expected to come on Monday.

"Signatures will not be withdrawn. SC verdict cannot be influenced. There will be no betrayal on deal (with the opposition alliance)," Nepal stressed. "There can be agreement for party unity. But we cannot step back from the past deals. This is my bottom line."

Oli has already instructed the party lawmakers who signed in support of making Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba PM to withdraw their signatures, and Oli has said those not withdrawing the signature cannot remain in UML.

The Khanal-Nepal faction, in response, has been saying that the signatures will not be withdrawn at any cost.

A total of 26 UML House of Representatives (HoR) members had signed in the letter that Deuba submitted to President Bidya Devi Bhandari to stake claim for the government as per Article 76(5) of the Constitution. Most of those lawmakers have also signed in the petition submitted by Deuba in the Supreme Court (SC) demanding that he be made PM.