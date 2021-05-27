JSP Chair Yadav at Election Commission staking claim for official recognition

Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Chairman Upendra Yadav has staked claim for official recognition with the Election Commission.

Yadav and other JSP leaders reached the the Election Commission on Friday with the decision of the meeting of the majority of party's executive committee on Thursday to stake claim for recognition.

Yadav had earlier informed the Election Commission about change in party office-bearers.

The warring factions of JSP have expelled each other as the internal dispute escalated in recent weeks. The Yadav-Bhattarai faction has clear majority in the 51-strong executive formed after unification of Federal Socialist Forum Nepal and Rashtriya Janata Party Nepal and has already expelled five leaders from the Thakur-Mahato faction including Chairman Mahntha Thakur and Rajendra Mahato. The Thakur-Mahato faction in turn has expelled Yadav.

Both the sides wrote to the Election Commission informing about expulsion of the leaders of the other faction but the Election Commission has decided to not officially recognize action by both the factions. The Election Commission said the previously submitted details about party office-bearers will remain official as per Clause 25(6) of the regulation related to political parties.

Thakur has since then reshuffled the executive committee removing 16 leaders of the Yadav-Bhattarai faction from the committee and replacing them with 16 of the Thakur-Mahato faction.