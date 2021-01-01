Dahal, Nepal meet Deuba at Budhanilkantha

CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal and CPN-UML Senior Leader Madhav Kumar Nepal have met Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba Monday afternoon.

Dahal and Nepal reached the Deuba residence at Budhanilkantha to discuss recent political developments.

Dahal also met Deuba at the latter's residence earlier on the day after meeting Nepal at the UML leader's residence in Koteshwore.

Dahal and Nepal then went to Budhanilkantha late in the afternoon to meet Deuba after the Khanal-Nepal faction called the proposal of Chairman and Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli for party unity suspicious and decided to make its position public in writing.

The faction's standing committee meeting held on Monday to discuss Oli's proposal smelt a rat in the proposal asking the dissident UML lawmakers to withdraw their signature from the petition lodged with the Supreme Court (SC), according to standing committee member Yubaraj Gyawali.

Deeming that Oli does not seem to have made the proposal with sincere intention for party unity, he said the faction is preparing framework to provide a point-wise response to the proposal.

Oli appealed to the dissident faction for party unity agreeing to meet its demands including returning the party to the state before unification with CPN (Maoist Center) Sunday night.

Proposing a six-point framework for party unity Sunday night, he addressed the major demands put forward by the Khanal-Nepal faction that is on verge of splitting from the party

The six-point proposal includes the dissident faction's bottom line of returning the party to the state before unification. Oli—who had unilaterally inducted new central and standing committee members after the Supreme Court (SC) invalidated unification on March 7, and dissolved all party committees forming organizing committees for general convention at their stead—has also said all party committees will basically return to the state before unification and start functioning.

He has proposed that a task force will work to resolve the problems seen in implementation of those proposals. He has proposed that the dissident lawmakers, who have lodged the petition with SC demanding that UML parliamentary party leader be removed from the post of PM and replaced by an opposition leader, take back their signatures from the petition.

He has also assured that no action will be taken for the mistakes and weaknesses by the dissidents during the intervening period, and there will be no prejudice and discrimination against them.

He has proposed that all the leaders will make constructive contribution toward making UML unified, disciplined and stronger in terms of principles and organization.

Oli has made the proposal after the standing committee meeting of Khanal-Nepal faction earlier on Sunday urged the cadres to focus on building organization apparently of a new party warning them to be not get fooled by the propaganda about party unity until there are solid results.

The meeting accused Oli of continuously practicing factionalism and disunity and called his offers for dialogue fraudulent tactic.