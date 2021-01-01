Let's establish rule of law by sweeping away Oli government: Nepal

Madhav Kumar Nepal, who has been expelled from CPN-UML by Chairman KP Sharma Oli, has called for establishing rule of law in the country sweeping away the Oli government.

Issuing an appeal on the social media on Tuesday, Nepal has called the action against the dissident UML leaders by Oli irrelevant, unofficial and meaningless.

He accused Oli of exacting revenge despite his umpteenth efforts to maintain party unity. He also accused Oli of extreme abuse of the government for his personal interests.

UML standing committee meeting on Monday decided to take action against members of the dissolved House who signed to make Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba prime minister (PM).

The meeting expelled 11 including Madhav Kumar Nepal, Jhala Nath Khanal and Bhim Rawal from the party and sought explanation from another 12 leaders.

The 11 leaders also including Mukunda Neupane, Ram Kumari Jhakri, Kalyani Khadka, Sarala Yadav, Pushpa Karna, Laxmi Chaudhary, Kalila Khatun and Nira Devi Jairu have been expelled in a way that they are not even general member after they did not reply to the explanation sought by the standing committee meeting on Saturday.

Similarly, 12 others including Birodh Khatiwada, Jeevan Ram Shrestha, Ghanashyam Bhusal, Som Prasad Pandey, Krishna Lal Maharjan, Jhapat Rawal, Bhawani Prasad Khapung, Yagya Sunuwar, Surendra Pandey, Met Mani Chaudhary, Deepak Prakash Bhatta and Narayan Khadka were asked to furnish explanation within 24 hours.

The meeting on Monday also decided to withdraw the party's support from the Far West government.

It also seriously discussed the issue of 23 UML lawmakers signing on the petition submitted to the Supreme Court on Monday demanding appointment of Deuba as PM. A total of 146 lawmakers signed the petition that could not be registered Monday as authentication of signatures of some of the lawmakers could not be completed during the office hours.

The lawmakers from Khanal-Nepal faction who signed on the petition registered with the SC include Birodh Khatiwada, Narayan Khatiwada, Jeevan Ram Shrestha, Ghanshyam Bhusal, Som Prasad Pandey, Krishna Lal Maharjan, Jhapat Rawal, Nira Devi Jairu, Sarala Kumari Yadav, Kalyani Khadka, Laxmi Chaudhary, Madhav Kumar Nepal, Jhala Nath Khanal, Bhim Rawal, Kalila Khatun, Ram Kumari Jhakri, Pushpa Karna Kayastha, Bhawani Prasad Khapung, Yagya Sunuwar, Surendra Pandey, Mukunda Neupane, Met Mani Chaudhary and Deepak Prakash Bhatta.