Caretaker government recommends end of House session

The caretaker government has recommended President Bidya Devi Bhandari to end the session of federal parliament.

The meeting of the caretaker council of ministers Monday evening has recommended end of the session, according to a minister.

President Bhandari had called the session after Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli decided to take the floor test. The government has recommended its ending after Oli failed the floor test.

The motion for confidence vote presented by PM Oli received only 93 votes on Monday while 124 lawmakers voted against the government and 15 decided to neither support nor oppose the motion.

Twenty-eight lawmakers of the Khanal-Nepal faction of CPN-UML did not attend the House proceedings despite the ruling party issuing a whip instructing all the lawmakers to vote in support of the motion.