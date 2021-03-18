Ramesh Badal appointed attorney general

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has appointed advocate Ramesh Badal as attorney general on recommendation of Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli on Friday.

Badal has been appointed in accordance to Article 157(2) of the Constitution, according to the President's Office.

Attorney General Agni Kharel announced resignation earlier on Friday.

Addressing a press conference in the afternoon, he revealed that informed PM Oli before announcing the resignation. "Why resign secretly? I have organized the press conference to face you and listen if you have anything to say," Kharel told the assembled journalists.

He said he he ill not return to legal practice anytime soon and hinted at active politics with ruling CPN-UML. "I will be active in political life."

The Baluwatar source earlier told Setopati that Kharel will now be nominated in the central committee of UML.

Kharel refuted claims that PM Oli was not happy with him after the Supreme Court (SC) reinstated the House and added that PM Oli instead has thanked him for his service.