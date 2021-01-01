SC verdict unexpected but will be respected: Pradeep Gyawali of Oli faction

Foreign Minister and leader of the CPN faction led by Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli Pradeep Gyawali has said the verdict of Supreme Court (SC) will be respected.

Speaking with Setopati after the SC verdict to revoke the decision of PM Oli to dissolve the House of Representatives (HoR), Gyawali called the verdict unexpected but assured that it will be respected.

"I have not read the full text. But while giving preliminary comment have to say this was not expected," he said. "We still respect it as a party and government believing in an independent judiciary. I will say only this much for now."

The five-strong constitutional bench led by Chief Justice (CJ) Cholendra Shumsher Rana on Tuesday ordered House reinstatement after two months of hearing and also ordered that the House session be convened within 13 days.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari had dissolved the House on recommendation of the Cabinet on December 20.

CJ Rana on December 25 had constituted the constitutional bench comprising himself and Justices Hari Krishna Karki, Bishwambhar Prasad Shrestha, Anil Kumar Sinha and Tej Bahadur KC.

He replaced Karki with Sapana Pradhan Malla after Karki, who was attorney general when Oli first became prime minister five years ago, recused himself from the case.