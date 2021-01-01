Dahal-Nepal faction picks chairman, secretary in 68 districts

The Dahal-Nepal faction of CPN has selected party leadership in 68 districts.

The ruling party has virtually split into two factions after Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli dissolved the House on December 20 with PM Oli leading one and Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Madhav Kumar Nepal the other.

The faction has selected chairman and secretary in 68 districts after it formed a nine-point standard for completing the party structures.

The party formed after unification of the then CPN-UML and the then CPN (Maoist Center) had agreed for organizational structure in a way that the erstwhile UML got 60 percent representation and the Maoists 40 percent.

But the faction agreed for equal representation of the erstwhile UML and former Maoists this time. Thirty-three districts will now be led by erstwhile Maoist leaders and 33 by former UML ones. The faction has yet to decide leadership in nine districts.

Basanta Manandhar has been made Kathmandu chairman and Himal Sharma secretary while Hari Krishna Thapa and Raj Kaji Maharjan are chairman and secretary respectively in Lalitpur.