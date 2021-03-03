NC to hold 14th general convention from August 23-26 in Kathmandu

Nepali Congress (NC) will hold the 14th general convention from August 23-26 in Kathmandu.

Chief Secretary of NC Krishna Prasad Paudel told Setopati that the central committee meeting on Thursday has taken the decision. The party was scheduled to hold the general convention from February 19-22, 2021. But it could not be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The party has yet to finish integration in the districts and Arghakhanchi is the only district to have completed the process of renewing and distributing new active membership.

The central committee meeting has also decided to amend the party statute to extend the term of executive committee led by President Sher Bahadur Deuba by six months.

NC will amend Article 43 of the statute to extend term of the office-bearers at all levels of the party taking help from the Constitution which has a provision of a six-month extension for parties in special circumstances.

"Provided that in case election of the office bearers could not be held within five years due to situation arising out of special circumstance, there shall be no hindrance to make provision in the statute of a political party to hold such election within a period of six months," states the provision in Article 269(4b) of the Constitution related to political parties.

The party is going to extend the term of Deuba-led executive committee by applying that constitutional provision on the party statute.

NC said the provision to be mentioned in the party's statute will be endorsed by the next general convention.

Deuba, whose four-year term expired in March 2020, had given himself a one-year term extension which meant his term would expire on March 3, 2021. The party had also decided to hold the next general convention from February 19-22, 2021. But it could not be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.