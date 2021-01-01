Lawyers of petitioners against House dissolution finish arguing

Lawyers have finished arguing on behalf of the petitioners against the House dissolution on Sunday.

Arguments by lawyers including the 13 petitioners before the constitutional bench of Supreme Court (SC) has been completed.

The lawyers have all argued that the Constitution does not grant the prime minister any authority to dissolve the House and demanded revocation of what they call an unconstitutional step.

The five-strong constitutional bench led by Chief Justice (CJ) Cholendra Shumsher Rana has been conducting continuous hearing on the case.

Lawyers from Monday will start to argue in support of the House dissolution by PM KP Sharma Oli on December 20.