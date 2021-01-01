Do apologize to civil society: Shekhar Koirala

Nepali Congress (NC) leader Shekhar Koirala has demanded apology from the government for using force on the citizen leaders protesting against the House dissolution at Baluwatar on Monday.

The police used batons and water cannons on the citizen leaders who have started a comprehensive movement against what they call regression by Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli.

"Barbarity on the civil society who were demonstrating peacefully against regression putting the country's soil on forehead cannot be condemned enough. Emancipation from the punishment for that crime is possible neither from performing puja for forgiveness at the temple nor through self-criticism from the communist dictionary. Government, do apologize to the civil society," Koirala has tweeted on Tuesday linking the use of force on the civil society with the special puja performed by Oli at the Pashupatinath Temple earlier on Monday.

The police on Monday used water cannons and batons on the citizen leaders and arrested some of them pointing they protested and chanted slogans in the prohibited zone.

The citizen leaders including poets, writers, artists, intellectuals and professionals joined by campaigners of the Save Kamal Pokhari Campaign had marched from Kamal Pokhari to Baluwatar.

The citizen leaders have called House dissolution by PM Oli on December 20 regression and started the movement pointing that it is the duty of all conscious citizens to strongly retaliate against the regressive step and take the country back to the path of health and justice.