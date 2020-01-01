Dahal-Nepal faction set to replace Oli with Nepal as CPN chairman

The faction of CPN Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Senior Leader Madhav Kumar Nepal is preparing to take action against CPN Chairman and Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli and make Nepal chairman.

A standing committee member close to the faction confided that the central committee meeting Tuesday afternoon can take a decision to that regard. "CPN statute has provision for two chairmen. Comrade Nepal will become chairman in the position that will be vacant after action against Oli," the standing committee member revealed. "There will be two chairmen also to send a message of party unity."

Oli and Dahal have called separate central committee meetings for Tuesday.

The Dahal-Nepal faction on Sunday had called the central committee meeting for Tuesday to start disciplinary action against Oli for dissolving the House.

Oli on Monday called central committee meeting of his own scheduling it hours before that called by his opponents. He is preparing to induct new central committee members to manufacture majority.

CPN formed after unification of the then CPN-UML and CPN (Maoist Center) had 441-strong central committee after unification. Oli is in overwhelming majority in the central committee with around 200 members coming from the erstwhile Maoists and almost 100 close to Senior Leader Madhav Kumar Nepal.