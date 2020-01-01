Three main accused in Mukesh Chaurasiya murder absconding

The police say three persons were mainly involved in murder of CPN secretary of Bindabasini rural municipality, Parsa Mukesh Chaurasiya.

All three are from the rural municipality and are absconding. "Three persons seem mainly to be involved in the incident. They all are absconding," a police officer involved in investigation confided.

The three have been identified as Akhilesh Chaurasiya, Shankar Pukar Tiwari and Ranjan Tiwari of ward number 4.

The family of slain Chaurasiya have accused 12 persons of involvement in the murder including Parsa Chairman of CPN Raj Kumar Gupta but the police have yet to register a complaint reportedly on instruction of the federal government.

The police, however, claim that Gupta was not seen at the place of incident. DSP Manojit Kunwar said the complaint has not been registered yet as even those not involved in the incident have been named as accused. "We are consulting with the government attorneys about their opinion after those not involved in the incident have also been named. The complaint will be registered today," DSP Kunwar added.

Hamis Miya of Bindabasini-3 and Deva Sahani have already been arrested in connection to the incident and the police say further investigations are going on.

Chaurasiya was injured following a clash during the swearing in ceremony of the CPN Bindabasini committee on October 22 and he died while undergoing treatment.

The incident has had national ramifications with CPN Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal publicly calling for registration of the complaint following refusal by the police reportedly on instruction of the federal government.