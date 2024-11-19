Moscow warns US over allowing Ukraine to hit Russian soil with long-range weapons
AP

AP

Kyiv, Ukraine, Nov 18
Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Moscow-appointed head of Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine, Yevgeny Balitsky during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Moscow-appointed head of Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine, Yevgeny Balitsky during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (AP)

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio