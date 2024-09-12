Alberto Fujimori, former president of Peru convicted of human rights abuses, dies at 86
AP

AP

Lima, Peru, Sept 12
FILE - Peru's former president Alberto Fujimori waves at his home in Santiago after leaving the academy for the training of corrections officers in Santiago, Chile, May 18, 2006. (AP Photo)
FILE - Peru's former president Alberto Fujimori waves at his home in Santiago after leaving the academy for the training of corrections officers in Santiago, Chile, May 18, 2006. (AP Photo)

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio