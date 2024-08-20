What to know as India’s medics and women protest the rape and killing of a doctor
AP

AP

Kolkata, Aug 19
Women hold candles as they stage a protest against the rape and killing of a trainee doctor at a government hospital last week, in Guwahati, India, Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. AP/RSS Photo
Women hold candles as they stage a protest against the rape and killing of a trainee doctor at a government hospital last week, in Guwahati, India, Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. AP/RSS Photo

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio