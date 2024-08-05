Somali police say 32 people died in an attack on a beach hotel
AP

Mogadishu, Aug 4
Police in Somalia said Saturday that at least 32 people died and 63 others were wounded in an attack on a beach hotel in the capital, Mogadishu, the previous evening. Al-Qaida’s East Africa affiliate, al-Shabab, said through its radio that its fighters carried out the attack. AP/RSS Photo
