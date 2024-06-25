Gunmen kill 15 police officers and several civilians in Russia’s southern Dagestan region
Moscow, June 24
This photo taken from video released by Golos Dagestana shows smoke rises following an attack in Makhachkala, republic of Dagestan, Russia, Sunday, June 23, 2024. Russian state news agency RIA Novosti says that armed militants attacked two Orthodox churches, a synagogue and a traffic police post in Russia’s southern republic of Dagestan, killing a priest and six police officers. AP/RSS Photo
This photo taken from video released by Golos Dagestana shows smoke rises following an attack in Makhachkala, republic of Dagestan, Russia, Sunday, June 23, 2024. Russian state news agency RIA Novosti says that armed militants attacked two Orthodox churches, a synagogue and a traffic police post in Russia’s southern republic of Dagestan, killing a priest and six police officers. AP/RSS Photo

