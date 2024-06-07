Israeli strike kills at least 33 people at a Gaza school the military claims was being used by Hamas
AP

AP

Gaza, June 7
Palestinians mourn relatives killed in an Israeli strike on a U.N.-run school in the Nusseirat refugee camp, outside a hospital in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip, Thursday, June 6, 2024. AP/RSS Photo
Palestinians mourn relatives killed in an Israeli strike on a U.N.-run school in the Nusseirat refugee camp, outside a hospital in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip, Thursday, June 6, 2024. AP/RSS Photo

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio