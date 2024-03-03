Lawmakers elect Shehbaz Sharif as Pakistan’s new prime minister
Islamabad, March 3
Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif gestures during a press conference regarding parliamentary elections, in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. (AP/RSS Photo)
