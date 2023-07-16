Ukraine bides its time in its counteroffensive, trying to stretch Russian forces before striking
AP

AP

Kyiv, July 16
FILE - Ukrainian soldiers fire a cannon near Bakhmut, an eastern city where fierce battles against Russian forces have been taking place, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, May 15, 2023. The first phase of Ukraine’s counteroffensive to recapture Russian-occupied territory after more than 16 months of war began weeks ago without fanfare, and apart from claiming that its troops are edging forward, Kyiv has not offered much detail on how it’s going. (AP/RSS Photo)
FILE - Ukrainian soldiers fire a cannon near Bakhmut, an eastern city where fierce battles against Russian forces have been taking place, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, May 15, 2023. The first phase of Ukraine’s counteroffensive to recapture Russian-occupied territory after more than 16 months of war began weeks ago without fanfare, and apart from claiming that its troops are edging forward, Kyiv has not offered much detail on how it’s going. (AP/RSS Photo)

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio