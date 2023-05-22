‘Exhaust them’: Why Ukraine has fought Russia for every inch of Bakhmut, despite high cost
AP

AP

Kyiv, May 22
FILE - Ukrainian soldiers fire a howitzer D-30 at the frontline near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. AP/RSS Photo
FILE - Ukrainian soldiers fire a howitzer D-30 at the frontline near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. AP/RSS Photo

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio