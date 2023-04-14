Ukraine stands firm on Crimea, wants Russia out of all areas
AP

AP

Kyiv, April 14
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba addresses the participans via video link at the first edition of the Black Sea Security Conference within the International Crimea Platform at the National Military Club in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, April 13, 2023. AP/RSS Photo
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba addresses the participans via video link at the first edition of the Black Sea Security Conference within the International Crimea Platform at the National Military Club in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, April 13, 2023. AP/RSS Photo

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio