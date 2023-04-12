Ukraine wants India to play bigger role in ending war
AP

AP

New Delhi, April 12
First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Emine Dzhaparova replies to a question after her talk at an event in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, April, 11, 2023. AP/RSS Photo
First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Emine Dzhaparova replies to a question after her talk at an event in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, April, 11, 2023. AP/RSS Photo

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio