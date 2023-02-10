Zelenskyy seeks weaponry in surprise trips to London, Paris
AP

AP

London, Feb 10
Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, left, holds the helmet of one of the most successful Ukrainian pilots, inscribed with the words "We have freedom, give us wings to protect it", which was presented to him by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he addressed parliamentarians in Westminster Hall, London, during his first visit to the UK since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Wednesday Feb. 8, 2023. AP/RSS Photo
Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, left, holds the helmet of one of the most successful Ukrainian pilots, inscribed with the words "We have freedom, give us wings to protect it", which was presented to him by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he addressed parliamentarians in Westminster Hall, London, during his first visit to the UK since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Wednesday Feb. 8, 2023. AP/RSS Photo

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio