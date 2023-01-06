Republican McCarthy voted down time after time for US House speaker
AP

AP

Washington, Jan 5
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., at the beginning of an evening session after six failed votes to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. AP/RSS Photo
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., at the beginning of an evening session after six failed votes to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. AP/RSS Photo

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio